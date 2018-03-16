Relative: Soldier's children heard gunshots that killed him

SHOT DEAD: Military police Sgt Ken Palmer, shot dead last evening during a heated quarrel near his Gasparillo home.

Sergeant Ken Palmer was visiting his two children on Thursday night when he was killed by a relative of his ex-girlfriend, over an argument about fixing his car in the garage of the house.

Palmer's family, who were at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning, told Newsday they never expected their relative, who enlisted in the regiment when he was 18, would face the real danger at home.

His cousin Ryan said the situation was confusing to the family.

"His children were right inside. They heard the gunshots."

Ryan described Palmer, 43, as the pillar of the family.

"He acted as the moral compass for me and my other relatives. He was respected in the community and by the family."

Police say they have identified the suspect and an arrest is imminent.