Ramesh pulls out Law Assoc election race

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC.

JADA LOUTOO

SENIOR Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj has withdrawn his candidacy for the post of president of the Law Association.

Maharaj informed his colleagues of his decision yesterday.

He said existing professional commitments both locally and overseas prevented him from devoting the time required to lead the association and to meaningfully confront and address the problems in our legal profession and in the administration of justice.”

He wrote, “Recently I accepted the nomination to be a candidate in the upcoming election of the Law Association for the post of president following representations made to me by many members of the legal profession.

“Following my acceptance of the nomination, I held discussions with some members of the legal profession in respect of the problems confronting the legal profession and the administration of justice and I have formulated plans which I intended to recommend to council for implementation. A draft agenda was also prepared for council’s review in the event I was elected president of the Law Association.”

With Maharaj’s withdrawal, incumbent president Douglas Mendes, SC, will retain the position.

He said he still intended to hold discussions with the new council on the draft agenda he had prepared for the improvement of the profession and the administration of justice. He also said he would assist the new president and council.

The association’s elections are carded to take place on March 23, with one of the main features being the provision of facilities for voting in San Fernando and Tobago, as done in the past.

Nominated for the post of vice-president are Rajiv Persad, who now holds the post, and Patricia Dindyal.