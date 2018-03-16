Just In
Friday 16 March 2018
Local

Officers suspended for not helping La Brea murder victim Abigail Chapman after she reported domestic violence incident

Abigail Chapman murdered in La Brea

Three officers of the La Brea police station have been suspended, with immediate effect, for failing to act on Abigail Chapman's reports of abuse and domestic violence, days before she was murdered.

Newsday understands the suspension order was given by (Ag) Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, hours after the Law Association publicly called for a probe into the alleged inaction.

Chapman, her daughter, her daughters friend and their landlord were found murdered on Tuesday night , at a house in Sobo Village La Brea.

Police are still searching for the suspect, a man who only recently began a relationship with Chapman.

