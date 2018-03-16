Man on trial for killing son
A man accused of shooting his son dead almost 11 years ago, went on trial yesterday in the San Fernando High Court. Frank Gill, 62, of St Mary’s Village, Moruga, appeared before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine and a 12-member jury yesterday. He is charged with murdering 25-year-old Italo James.
The State is contending that on May 27, 2007, James was on his way to his marijuana field in Moruga. Shortly after he left the house at Simon Trace, his common-law wife Kathy Ann Andrews heard a loud explosion. She then received a “call me” request from James.
She called him, and he told her, “Come quick, somebody shoot meh.” Minutes later, she and other relatives found James, who allegedly said: “Is Frank. Frank shoot. Ah feel I eh go make it. Allyuh tell the police what I telling allyuh.” James died on June 4 at the San Fernando General Hospital. Sixteen days later, Gill surrendered to police at the St Mary’s police post and was subsequently charged.
Yesterday police photographer Sgt Natasha Haynes testified that she went to the scene of the shooting and took photographs. State prosecutors are Stacy Laloo-Chong and Shabaana Khan while Rekha Ramjit and Jared Ali are representing Gill. The trial continues today.