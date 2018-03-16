Holy Name fund-raising concert
HOLY Name Convent and Friends will present A Lenten Renaissance fund-raising concert tomorrow at 7 pm at the school’s Marian Hall in Port of Spain.
The diverse cast of performers include seasoned and student performers who will do ballads, parang, pan and gospel.
Among them are pannist Johann Chuckaree, tenors Raymond Edwards and Nigel Floyd, parang queen Alicia Jagessar, alternative and rock musician Nigel Rojas, singer, songwriter and guitarist, Ian Joseph as well as Enrico Camejo. Holy Name alumnae performers are Denyse Plummer and soloists Candice Alcantara and Natasha Babwah Tim Kee.
Patrons will also be treated to a rare appearance by members of the Goretti Group as well as the school’s folk choir, parang group and much more. All proceeds go towards the construction of a new building for the school — the Sister Bernadette de la Bastide Wing, housing the Sister Helen Gomes Auditorium.
Tickets are priced at $200 and are available at the school or at Kitchen Corner, Long Circular Mall.
School memorabilia will also be on sale along with Building Veritas Keepsake Photos.
For more info: 623-8168 or visit the school’s website, Facebook page or e-mail hncprincipal@gmail.com.