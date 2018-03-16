Hillview vie for cricket title today

HILLVIEW College will try to clinch the 2018 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over title in a rescheduled final round match at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado, from 10 am, today.

Hillview were scheduled to face Barrackpore West Secondary in the final round on Tuesday. However, the Barrackpore players had examinations therefore the match was postponed until today.

Naparima College now lead the standings after defeating Presentation College, Chaguanas by 106 runs on Tuesday. Hillview are only two points behind Naparima.

Hillview can lose today and still win the title, as the defending champions should earn enough bonus points to jump ahead of Naparima. In the tournament teams earn batting and bowling bonus points.

Following the conclusion of the 50-over tournament the T20 tournament will be played later this season.