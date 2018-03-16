Carrington impressed with Cedros Relief Effort

Councillor Reynold Carrington (left) presents a hamper from Healthnet Caribbean to Leroy Joseph of Cedros on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

COUNCILLOR FOR Newlands/Mahaica Reynold Carrington was high in praise of former national captain Russell Latapy and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for their contribution towards the relief effort double header matches on Saturday for the families affected by the recent coastal landslides in Cedros.

In just over a week, the idea for the event was executed with the national men’s Under-20 team facing a Point Fortin All Stars and a Latapy XI taking on a Carrington XI at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin. Just under 700 supporters turned out at the event including Minister of National Security and MP for Point Fortin Edmund Dillon, Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason as well as TTFA and local football officials.

The TT Under 20s, coached by Latapy turned out 3-1 winners over the Point Fortin All Stars captained by Hughtun Hector and included the likes of current national midfielder Nathaniel Garcia and ex-Under 17 forward Nkosi Blackman. Nickel Orr struck a double and Kishon Hackshaw got the other item for TT, which are preparing for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in November.

In the second outing, St Lucian Earl Jean and ex-national midfielder Densill Theobald both notched a double to give the Latapy XI a 4-1 victory. The likes of TT coach Dennis Lawrence, Marvin Andrews, Stern John, Ross Russell, Floyd Lawrence, Kevin Jeffrey, Keyeno Thomas, Ronnie Hunte, Matthew Bartholomew and Clyde Leon among other featured in the encounter. Legendary national midfielder Leroy De Leon was in attendance.

“In the short time that we arranged everything, I think we had a pretty good response and the evening turned out to be one for a good cause that was supported,” Carrington said.

“And I would specially like to thank Russell for his part and the TTFA for their contributions in teaming up with us by bringing the national Under-20 team to be part of this event.

We rallied together and the Minister of National Security and MP Edmund Dillion as well as the Mayor Abdon Mason all showed up to support it. We had members of the eight affected families with us as well and it is our intention to continue staging events like this that would contribute towards a good cause.

“We will be presenting all proceeds from the gates as well as other items we’ve received the to the affected families. Some presentations were also made on the day through one of TTFA’s partner, Healthnet Caribbean’s My Card and we received support from NGC and VWAD volunteers and the families have been grateful,” Carrington added.

Latapy further added: “We were delighted to offer our support for such a cause as this. It meant us coming together as current and past players to be part of an event and there was decent support which we were all thankful for.

Hopefully this can play some part in the relief effort towards the families which have been affected by the landslides in Cedros.”