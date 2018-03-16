BMX Freestyle Tour thrills TT youngsters

Two BMX riders show residents of Maloney their skills on Sunday.

JELANI BECKLES

THE WE Love BMX Freestyle Tour, hosted by the TT BMX Freestyle Association, has been travelling throughout Trinidad and Tobago over the past week, bringing a lot of joy and excitement to Secondary School students.

The BMX riders on tour are TT BMX Freestlyle Association president Trevlon Hall, along with other local riders Keegan Alves and Jamal Hernandez. Four Colombians are also showing their skills on the tour - Luis Fernando, William Alejandro, Carlos Cardona and Mauricio Mayorga.

The tour began at St Mary’s College in Port of Spain on March 9 before continuing at Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo on Saturday, followed by the Maloney Recreation Grounds on Sunday.

The riders then made the journey to Toco Secondary School on Monday, Arima North Secondary School on Tuesday, North Eastern College in Sangre Grande on Wednesday and the Princes Town West Secondary School yesterday. Today, the tour will make a stop at the Cowen Hamilton Secondary School in Moruga from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm, before the tour ends at the C3 Centre in San Fernando tomorrow from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Following the St Mary’s College visit, Hall said the students were excited to see the skills of the BMX riders.

“Every year we do it my expectation is always high. We always have a good experience and we always have a high level of respect.

The level of enthusiasm and excitement is very high from the kids, because it is something that they have never seen before,” Hall said.

Hall said the students wanted to attempt tricks of their own. “We had kids trying all the tricks. Just after they saw our performance they were very inspired and were picking up bikes and trying to spin around,” Hall said.

Hall thanked the sponsors of the BMX tour including First Citizens, FLOW, Paramount Transport and Trading Company Limited, Total Convenience Management, Monster Energy, Bradshaw Construction and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, especially Minister Darryl Smith.