Worker takes Chamber pres to court

Liaquat Ali, president of the Couva Chamber of Commerce.

STACY MOORE

A MAN who last year allegedly stabbed his former employer, president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce Liaquat Ali, has taken the businessman to court for wrongful dismissal.

The matter came up yesterday for hearing at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development on St James Street, San Fernando.

However, both parties were unable to resolve the situation amicably and so the matter was referred to the Industrial Court. The parties which met included Ali, employee Justin Cort and a representative of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) and Ministry officials. The meeting started at about 11.30 am and lasted a few minutes.

Speaking to Newsday after the meeting, Ali expressed disappointment saying the meeting was not fruitful. He said the union had informed him they had written to his company, but Ali denied receiving any such letter. The businessman claimed he did not fire the worker, but the worker abandoned the job.

Last year, PC Gomes charged Cort with maliciously wounding Ali. He was taken before a Couva magistrate and pleaded not guilty. The magistrate granted him bail and the matter is still pending. In that case, it is alleged that Cort stabbed Ali on June 1, at the workplace at Southern Main Road, Mc Bean, Couva.