Two killed in shootout with cops

Two men identified as gang members were killed in an exchange of gunfire with police shortly after 7.15 am yesterday. The dead men were only identified as "Obika" and "Moby."

Police investigators said the two were wanted in connection with several shootings along the East-West Corridor.

According to reports, at around 7.15 am, police from the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) received information that two gunmen were at a house at Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria.

Police led by ASP Sookar along with Inspector Guillermo and others responded. On reaching the house, which is reportedly owned by a known gang leader, they were allegedly confronted by rapid gunfire. They shot back and later found the two men bleeding from gunshot wounds.