TT Golf Open tees off today

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, admires his shot off the tee box of the 1st during the ceremonial teeing-off of the TTGA Golf Open 2018 at St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images.

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Golf Open will take place from today, until Sunday, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval.

The big news is that there are 147 golfers entered in the TT Open, including 45 foreigners.

The professional division, playing for three spots in the Jamaica Classic (which is a PGA Latinoamerican Tour event) has 17 players, among them being the Martin brothers Ben and Timothy who now live in England, and locally based stars Mathew Marquez, Chris Richards, Antony Gill and Joshua Galt.

There are professionals from USA, Canada, Jamaica and St Martin also competing for the chance to be in the second Jamaica Classic. The top junior in the 16-18 age group will also be given a spot in the Jamaica Classic.

The top juniors competing for this prize are Ryan Peters, Iz Hustler and Xzavier Wiggins from Barbados. Both events will now be covered by SPORTSMAX.

Overall, players will compete in six divisions – Professionals, Championship, First Flight, Second Flight, Seniors and Super Seniors.

With Liam Bryden not able to defend his title and Sachin Kumar, the 2016 champion, also unavailable, one of Jonathan Millen (who finished third overall in 2017), Richard “Pecos” Camacho, Sam Avey, Sol Joanni and former TT men’s football team captain and coach Russell Latapy are among others who will be keen to win the Open and gain selection for this year’s national team.

The Super Seniors is anticipated to be a hotly contested event with defending champion Fabian Lee Foon expected to receive stiff competition from Monty Chapman, John Hale, Selwyn Hakim and Kissoon Gannes.

In the Seniors’ division there will be keen competition as players from the US, Canada and Barbados have entered plus the fact that Dave Rajkumar and Deryck Gonsalves have moved to the seniors, defending champion Adrian Sampson will certainly have a battle on his hands.

In the first flight Randy Hakim will be defending his title with Junior Charles and Paul Taylor II the early favourites and in second flight Jonathan Mitchell will not be defending so should be good battle as there are many good competitors with Canadians and Barbadians among them.

Play starts at 6.03 am daily.