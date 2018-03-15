St Helena crowned NGC Caroni Games champs
Seeta Persad
Hundreds of children turned up for the National Gas Company’s (NGC’s) Caroni Games at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella yesterday. Children thirteen years and under spent the day participating in several sporting events.
In the popular opening event at most sports days, Dow Village Government School were winners of the march past. Dressed in bright red track suits, the children marched in to the drums of the Police band. Esperance Presbyterian School placed second in the event , while in third place was Gran Couva RC School.
Chairman of the Caroni Education District Primary School Games (CEDPSG), Julian Gitten, says the NGC’s Caroni Games affords students the opportunity to participate and develop their skills in a beneficial activity. “It contributes to the holistic development of students, a goal which we strive for daily.” The chairman added, the games demonstrate ways in which the the business sector could partner with the educational system.
Secretary of the CEDPSG and principal of the Las Lomas RC School, Rhonda Se Bernard Small thanked NGC for contributing to development of the youths in sports at the primary school level.
St Helena Govt Primary won the Championship trophy with 245 points and Preysal Government placed second with 232 points. Caparo Govt came in third position with 199 points and Charlieville Govt came in fourth with 150 points.