Nationwide manhunt for main suspect in La Brea murder

TTPS Public Information Officer Michael Jackman and ASP (Ag) Harrinarine Rampath of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, address media at the TTPS weekly press briefing.

Police are conducting a nationwide manhunt for the main suspect in the murder of four people in La Brea on Tuesday.

During the TT Police Service (TTPS) Weekly Press Briefing, Public Affairs Officer Michael Jackman told media while police had been searching for the suspect prior to the murder, that search had been intensified to include officers throughout the country.

"Police officers throughout (the country) are focused on this investigation and are seeking to locate and arrest the suspect in this matter," Jackman said, responding to questions.

He said the TTPS had also put all available resources into detaining a suspect in the murder of Melissa Tricia Emmanuel who was killed during a robbery on Wrightson Road last week.