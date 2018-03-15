Nailah’s music reviewed by NPR

Nailah Blackman PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

MELISSA DOUGHTY

IN the lead up to her performing at the annual South by Southwest (SXSW), Nailah Blackman was reviewed by American media organisation NPR.

The National Public Radio (NPR) music website wrote an article on March 12, entitled The All Songs Considered preview 2018.

The article was jointly written by Bob Boilen, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson.

The article said, “For this edition of All Songs Considered, we (Bob Boilen, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson) listened to songs by more than a thousand bands that’ll be performing at SXSW, and picked some of their favourites from artists previously unknown to hear and see.

“We run through some of those favourites on this episode, including the sludgy noise rock of Sharkmuffin (we’re not making that name up) to the sweet voice of singer-songwriter Chloe Foy, the calypsonian and soca artist Nailah Blackman and much, much more.”

Blackman will perform on March 17 at the annual Austin, Texas conglomerate of film, interactive media and music festivals.

She will perform at the Sounds from Africa and the Caribbean stage at the SXSW Music Festival which began on March 12 - 18.

The article which gave a breakdown of 15 favourites at the annual showcase, said of Blackman and her O’Lawd Oye, “Nailah Blackman comes from a famed lineage of calypso hitmakers.

She modernises this legacy on O’Lawd Oye, a dose of concentrated polyrhythmic joy that may very well inoculate your seasonal blues, or better yet, the dull radio airwaves.”

In a March 7 Newsday interview, Blackman’s manager Anson Soverall told Newsday that she was being scouted by several major record labels.