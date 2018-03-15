Murder suspect visited by children

NALINEE SEELAL

A 44-YEAR-OLD Sangre Grande gardener who shot and killed his wife on February 26, and then turned the gun on himself, but escaped death, is being allowed supervised visits at hospital by his five daughters.

Police investigators said yesterday that social workers who are counselling the children made a request to senior police for the children to visit their father, who is at the Intensive Care Unit at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police sources said the man, whose face was partially blown away by his suicide attempt, is unable to speak, but tries to smile whenever his children visit. Investigators added, that because he cannot speak they will have to wait until he fully recovers before he is questioned and a statement obtained. Homicide investigators will have to wait for doctors to say when they can begin interviewing the man.

On February 26, he allegedly shot and killed his wife in the bedroom of their Coalmine, Sangre Grande home. He then shot himself in the head. His eldest daughter found her mother’s body and alerted neighbours, who called the police. The mother, a primary school teacher, was reported to be the victim of domestic violence.