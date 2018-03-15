Murder of Chaguanas man pushes murder toll to 112

NALINEE SEELAL

A 32-year-old woman looked on in horror on Wednesday night as her 35-year-old male companion was riddled with bullets as she and the man walked along Bino Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

According to reports at around 11.40 pm, the woman was walking along Bino Trace, in the company of Avinash Boodhoo when they were approached by a lone gunman who began firing shots. Boodhoo was struck several times while the woman was shot in the left shoulder.

Boodhoo's death pushed the murder toll to 112. Out of that figure, Public Information Officer at the TT Police Service Michael Jackman said 21 have been solved and 19 people have been charged so far.

The murder toll was 100 for the same period last year.