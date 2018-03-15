Man who surrendered to cops in court today

NALINEE SEELAL

AN 18-year-old Laventille man who surrendered to the Port of Spain CID on Monday was charged yesterday with robbery with violence and is expected to appear before a magistrate today.

The teenager was being sought by police after he was captured on surveillance camera at Gallus Street, Woodbrook last Thursday for allegedly robbing Elena Rivers.

Rivers was walking on Gallus Street around 3.30 pm with her son, aged two, when she was attacked, pushed to the ground, cuffed in the face and robbed of a gold chain.

The incident was captured on camera and the footage went viral hours after the robbery. Police got help from the Cyber Crime Unit and the image of the suspect was cleared up.

They received a tip-off that he lived in Laventille and tried to detain him over the weekend.

He reportedly went into hiding, but his attorney contacted police on Monday and told them the suspect wanted to surrender.

Shortly after 1.30 pm on Monday, the teenager gave himself up to the head of the Port of Spain CID, acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad, and Insp Mark Maraj.

Yesterday he was put on an identification parade and charged by PC Hosein.