Couple kidnapped

Terrance Rampersad and his wife Lutchmin are counting their blessings this morning that their lives were spared last night by three kidnappers.

According to the couple's niece Trisha Gumansingh, the family was returning to their Orangefield Road, Carapichaima home at about 10 pm when they were accosted by three armed men.

The men forced Terrance, 54 into the back seat of his black SUV, while Lutchmin, 53 was told to remain seated in the front. One of the men drove then drove off with them while the others followed in the vehicle they came with.

The couple was taken to a remote area in Balmain where their captors placed Lutchmin together with two other men who they said were also kidnap victims.

Lutchmin was released at about 1 am and Terrance escaped at about 6 am.

