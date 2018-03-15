Cop charged for misbehaviour
A POLICEMAN assigned to Besson Street Police Station was arrested on Tuesday by the Professional Standards Bureau and charged with misbehaviour in public office and larceny of $500.
The charges were laid after consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday. PC Rampersad laid the charges.
It is alleged that on October 13, the officer took $500 from the property keeper’s room at the station. When the money was discovered missing, the matter was reported to the PSB and camera footage from the station was viewed. The footage played a major role in the investigation.
When the officer appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the 11th Magistrates Court yesterday, he was granted bail of $20,000 and ordered to return to court on April 11.