Clifton Towers tenants: Squatters holding back progress

Two men stand near a police vehicle after they were arrested by officers of the PoS CID during an eviction exercise at Clifton Towers in East PoS, yesterday.

For the eighth time in seven months, officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), Port of Spain CID, soldiers of the TT Regiment and officials from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) carried out an exercise at Clifton Towers, East Port of Spain to remove illegal tenants.

Newsday understands that less than two hours after the officers left the scene the people, many still clutching their belongings made their way back into the buildings.

According to reports, the exercise began shortly before 10 am, as heavily armed officers and soldiers made a floor by floor sweep of tower three, interviewing residents and removing those without supporting documentation.

Two men were detained during yesterday's exercise for illegally occupying apartments.

Newsday spoke to one of the tenants who said while police intervention was welcomed, more long-term solutions were necessary to keep squatters out of the complex. She said the compound needed a permanent police post to deter persons from entering illegally and said since the illegal tenants have moved in, life has become a social nightmare as many residents feel like prisoners trapped in their own homes.