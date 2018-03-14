Top Cop laments inhuman La Brea killings

Ag CoP Stephen Williams

Ag Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams denounced yesterday's quadruple-murder, in which two teenaged girls were among the victims and said the killer or killers could not be called human after committing such a crime.

Speaking with reporters before a viewing of the film Black Panther at Digicel Imax on Damian Street, Port of Spain, this morning, Williams said the crime was disturbing and the perpetrator inhuman.

“This is something which none of us in this society can ever support when we have such brutality. A young lady, two young girls, and a senior citizen being killed in such a brutal way. Some would even ask what kind of human can do something like that, you would not describe somebody doing such a crime as a human."

Despite the tragic nature of the event, Williams said this is the sad reality which continues to confront citizens and urged any person with information to come forward and assist officers with their investigations.

He said the incident and others like it should serve as a reminder to citizens and officers alike to continue their work in making TT a better place.