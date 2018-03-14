Rotary Club lauded for 30-year District Games sponsorship

TTOC president Brain Lewis,centre, shakes hands, at the launch of the PoS District Games, with Alain Laquis, president of the PoS Rotary Club, while Kelvin Nancoo,organiser of the District Games looks on. The launch was held at the PoS Rotray Club office,Woodbrook.

JOEL BAILEY

THE 30th annual Rotary Club Port of Spain District Games was launched at the Rotary Club’s office, Goodwill Industries, Woodbrook yesterday.

The event, which will cater for primary schools in the Port of Spain area, will be staged on March 23, from 8.30 am, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

According to chief organiser Kelvin Nancoo, “To sponsor for a year is good, to sponsor for five years is excellent but to continue sponsoring a Games for 30 years is something worth savouring.

“Thanks again to the Rotary Club of Port of Spain and we look forward to your continued co-operation for another 30 years,” he added.

POS West ‘B’ Zone will be defending their title this year, and they will be facing a strong test from POS Central and POS East Zones. In all, eight zones will be involved.

Nancoo listed a number of present and past national athletes who were involved in previous Rotary Club of Port of Spain District Games, including ex-World 400-metre hurdles champion Jehue Gordon, national sprint queen Michelle-Lee Ahye, Olympic medallist Marc Burns, Pilar McShine, Cleavon Dillon and Alena Brooks.

This event have engaged a number of sponsors, including First Citizens, Oasis, Republic Bank, Atlantic, Massy Foundation, Pan American Life Insurance Group, Scotiabank, Dairy Distributors, Bobby’s Jewellery and SML Jaleel.

Among the other speakers at the launch were president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis, who praised Nancoo for his lengthy service towards these Games, Rotary Club of POS president Alain Laquis and Patrice Charles, a representative of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.