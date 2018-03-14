PoS Mayor on daylight San Do robbery: We need to be vigilant

Head of Corporate Communications for the Police Service Ellen Lewis, left, Chairman of Digicel Imax Brian Jahra, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, Ag Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud and Digicel Imax Ingrid Jahra pose for a picture during yesterday's viewing of the Black Panther

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said he was gravely concerned over yesterday's robbery of a Jewellery Store in High Street, San Fernando, during peak business hours.

He said the incident has engaged the attention of the Port of Spain City Corporation as well as members of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA), who are taking the necessary precautions to strengthen security in the city.

Speaking with Newsday at a special viewing of the film, Black Panther, for students at the Digicel Imax theatre this morning, Martinez said he was concerned over the robbery and lamented, the increasingly brazen nature of criminals.

"That crime was very daring for these criminals when they approach a business place in the middle of the day, destroy the glass and knock down a person. That is absolutely awful and I know that Port of Spain is guarding itself against it. We need to be much more vigilant and we have to find ways to be able to ensure that things like that don’t happen in Port of Spain."

Martinez said that the city corporation will be working closely with both the city and national police in establishing more routine patrols in commercial parts of the city. DOMA President Gregory Aboud was also present at yesterday's viewing but declined to speak on the matter when asked for comment.