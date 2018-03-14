Naps take lead in SSCL premier division

NAPARIMA College will now wait and hope that Barrackpore West Secondary can pull off a massive win on Friday, so they can be crowned champions of the premier division in the 2018 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL).

In the final round yesterday, Naparima defeated Presentation College, Chaguanas by 106 runs and moved ahead of Hillview College by two points on the standings. Hillview were scheduled to play Barrackpore West yesterday, but the students of Barrackpore had examinations and the match was postponed until Friday. Batting first at the Naparima Ground, national youth player Avinash Mahabirsingh cracked 85 to guide Naparima to 189 all out. Troy Sookraj pitched in with 26, while Matthew Patrick (two for 21) and Darius Gopaul (2/25) grabbed two wickets each for Presentation. In reply, Presentation were dismissed for 73 as Shadell Soogrim took 6/21.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Naparima 189 (Avinash Mahabirsingh 85, Troy Sookraj 26; Matthew Patrick 2/21, Darius Gopaul 2/25) vs Presentation College, Chaguanas 73 (Shadell Soogrim 6/21) Naparima won by 106 runs

Signal Hill 52 (15.4 overs) (James Duncan 5/18, Renaldo Lezama 3/24) vs Carapichaima East 54/3 (4.2 overs) (J Duncan 20, Jade Bristol 12 not out) Carapichaima East won by eight wickets

St Benedict’s 146 (34 overs) (Mbeki Joseph 80, Mikkel Govia 4/33, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 3/31, Josh Dookie 3/26) vs Fatima 150/6 (31.3 overs) (M Govia 23, J Araujo-Wilson 22, Andel Nicholas 19 not out, Antonio Gomez 3/29) Fatima won by four wickets

Hillview vs Barrackpore West - postponed until Friday