MOE slams TTUTA on SBAs: Thousands of students will fail
The Education Ministry has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) position that teachers will not mark Schools Based Assessments (SBA) in two subjects as "highly irresponsible" as the non-submission of SBA marks will result in failure for thousands of students.
"These actions have the potential to negatively impact opportunities for scholarships and admission to tertiary education institutions, in addition to creating unnecessary anxiety and stress for students and parents," the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.
The ministry reported that following its 38th Annual Conference of Delegates TTUTA indicated in its Resolution #9 that “teachers shall not mark any newly introduced SBAs including Mathematics and English A by CXC with immediate effect." The ministry pointed out the union failed to recognise that the latest subjects with SBA components were introduced two academic years ago, back in 2016.
The ministry said it recognised the value of the SBA as a means to achieve quality education. The ministry noted the SBA was introduced in 1979 as part of the CXC assessment structure and this system provides students with multiple opportunities to demonstrate their competence, allowing them to be active participants in the assessment process.