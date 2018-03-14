Four murdered in La Brea
Two teenaged girls were among four people murdered in a house in Sobo Village, La Brea sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The victims have been identified as Michael Scott, 69, Abigail Chapman, 41, her daughter Olivia Chapman,16 and Olivia's friend, Michelle Mason,14.
Their bodies were discovered in a house in Kanhai Settlement, Sobo Village La Brea around 10 pm on Tuesday.
The discovery was made by police who went to investigate a report that Scott could not be reached.
Investigators say Mason's throat was slit while the other three victims appeared to have been stabbed and beaten to death.
There will be more on this story as information becomes available.