Eight groups to compete at CariFin One Lap Savannah
EIGHT FINANCIAL institutions will be in action today when the 2018 CariFin (Caribbean Financial Institution) Games continues with its One Lap Savannah event.
This event will take place along the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 5 pm. The starting, and finishing point, will be outside of the TGI Friday’s Restaurant, Victoria Avenue.
The institutions who will be involved in today’s event are ANSA Merchant Bank, Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, First Citizens, Guardian Group, JMMB Group, RBC, Republic Bank Limited and Sagicor.
The next competitive event is the Green Mile, which takes place next Wednesday, and runs on the inside of the sand track of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
CariFin Games consist of eight days of competition over a two-and-a-half month period.
Both walkers and runners have categories to participate in as well as male and female and age groups. These events are designed to promote a healthier more active lifestyle, bringing the financial sector staff closer together and encouraging team work and camaraderie through sport.
Additionally, for the last two years, CariFin Games has partnered with the Voice of Lupus foundation, where proceeds from the registration of the games go towards this foundation.