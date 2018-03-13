Just In
Wednesday 14 March 2018
TT youth ambassador to observe Russian elections

International Youth Committee Ambassador Makesi Peters (left) stands next to a young woman in this undated photo.

INTERNATIONAL Youth Committee Ambassador to TT and former President of the Guild of Students at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Makesi Peters, has become the first TT national to represent the country as an observer to the upcoming election in Russia.

According to a release, Peters, also the former president of the Guild of Students at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, will partake in panel discussions where the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its impact on youth will be discussed. He is one of 10 Caribbean youth delegates selected for the opportunity, with all expenses covered by the Russian Ministry of Education.

"This is the first time that the Russian Federation has extended an invitation to Caribbean youth leaders to participate in the March election," the release stated.

Following his participation in the World Youth Festival of Students last year in Sochi, Russia, Peters was considered to be invited back to the country to be an observer in the election. He was expected to return to Trinidad on March 20. The Russian presidential election is scheduled to begin on March 18 and incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to be returned to power.

