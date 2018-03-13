TT boxer Lawrence needs Government help
TT BOXER Sheldon Lawrence is hoping Government could come to his assistance, as he continues his mission of bringing a world title to this country.
Lawrence has been toiling in the vineyard at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Amateur and Youth Pro League Programme, having been the front runner of the programme for the Central America and Caribbean region.
He has had 12 fights — 11 wins, including two Central American and Caribbean Boxing Federation (FECARBOX) title fights and one loss.
In his last bout, Lawrence was so impressive in knocking out former world-ranked Shaun Corbin, who held a win over former world champion Wayne “Big Truck” Brathwaite, the WBC rating committee moved him from 40th to 25th as of March 1.
Lawrence was carded to fight in Grenada at the end of February, however, due to lack of sponsorship the fight never materialised.
Lawrence and his manager Buxo Potts are hoping to get a chance to fight for the World Boxing Organisation Intercontinental title in Puerto Rico or fight in England at the end of the month.
As an elite athlete, Lawrence is hoping to receive assistance from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to help develop his boxing career. Lawrence continues to fund his own career including: training expenses, therapy expenses, coaching expenses.He also had to pay doctors to fix a broken nose he suffered recently.