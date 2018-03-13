The power of words

Sandrine Rattan

ADRIANA SANDRINE RATTAN WITH WOMEN IN MIND

No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world. – Lawrence G Lovasik

INSTINCTIVE as they may be, words, whether negative or positive are extremely powerful. Communications and utterances are by far, much more than just what is heard. The power starts with the words used in creating content to be communicated. Even in casual conversations and descriptions of personal situations, one must always be cognisant of the impact of words used.

Things that are said about and/or to you and others, can be damaging to those so affected. For example, I often hear entrepreneurs include words/phrases such as struggling, fear of competition and uncertainty which only serve to dampen their spirits, doubt their capability and perhaps become their reality.

Because of their defined power, words can either lift you up or tear you apart. Many individuals have found themselves trapped in unfortunate circumstances through their own verbal pronouncements. If used positively, words can determine one’s destiny as evidence in the past has shown the detrimental outcomes that emanated through the use of negative words whether inflicted on oneself or towards others.

In assessing the level of impact of negative words, it can be successfully argued that the experience is far worse than a physical hurt which may heal quickly, as opposed to the lasting effect of a verbal hurt. Wrong choice of words are aligned to the self-fulfilling prophecy which is doused with the highest levels of truth. If you continuously tell a child that he/she is stupid or dunce then that child internalises such negativity and embrace it as truth.

Negative words are known to damage one’s self-esteem and self-confidence to the extent that victims have extreme difficulty in rebuilding; whilst the philosophy of forgiving others is accepted, those who you’ve wronged would never forget what was said. In fact, once you are seen or heard, immediate flashbacks of the negativity jumps frontline. Starting a renewed slate of vocabulary requires an avoidance of speaking and/or surrounding yourself with individuals whose diet are heavily infused with negativity.

Developing a habit of the sustained use of positive words both in your life and in the lives of others, can only create a better and healthier you!

Adriana Sandrine Rattan is a communications and branding consultant, author, empowerment builder and president of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) Contact: intlwomensresourcenetwork@gmail.com; https://www.facebook.com/IWRN1/