Schools cricket title decided today

JELANI BECKLES

HILLVIEW College will aim to jump over the final hurdle and win the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership 50-over title in the seventh and final round, from 10 am, today.

Hillview have won every match this season, and will be eager to continue their winning form when they welcome third-placed Barrackpore West Secondary at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado. Hillview are 16 points ahead of second-placed Naparima College, and with a maximum of 20 points available in a match, a win will see Hillview lift the title. Hillview can lose and still win the crown if they earn enough bonus points.

Naparima will play sixth-placed Presentation College, Chaguanas at the former’s home ground. Naparima can win the title if they earn maximum points and Hillview suffer a huge loss.

In other matches today, seventh-placed Carapichaima East Secondary will face last-placed Signal Hill Secondary at Beaucarro Ground in Freeport, while fourth-placed Fatima College tackle fifth-placed St Benedict’s College at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo.

Yesterday, Barrackpore West Secondary defeated Signal Hill Secondary by five wickets in a rescheduled round six match at the Barrackpore West School Ground. The match was rescheduled because Signal Hill could not get a flight to Trinidad last week.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Signal Hill Secondary 231 (38 overs) (Joshua James 114, Simmons Peters 21; Aaron Nanan 3/53, Alex Sonnylal 2/21) vs Barrackpore West - Revised target of 171 in 37 overs - 172/5 (31 overs) (Brandon Singh 55 not out, Shazan Mohammed 45; Omarley James 2/29, Ajani Grant 1/19) Barrackpore West won by five wickets

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Naparima College vs Presentation College, Chaguanas at Naparima Ground

Carapichaima East Secondary vs Signal Hill Secondary at Beaucarro Ground

Hillview College vs Barrackpore West Secondary at Honeymoon Park

Fatima College vs St Benedict’s College at Fatima College

STANDINGS

1 Hillview - 107 points

2 Naparima - 91 points

3 Barrackpore West - 75 points

4 Fatima - 74 points

5 St Benedict’s - 65 points

6 Presentation, Chaguanas - 62 points

7 Carapichaima East - 29 points

8 Signal Hill - 12 points