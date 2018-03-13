Schoolboy, 14, shoots relative

A 14-YEAR-OLD St Joseph schoolboy remains in custody in connection with an incident on Sunday in which a relative was shot in the abdomen with an unlicensed pistol. The weapon is yet to be recovered.

According to reports, at 3.30 pm on Sunday Toolaram Narine, 41, was at his Agostini Street, St Joseph home when an argument broke out over the ownership of an iguana.

A fight between the teen and Narine erupted and during the struggle, the teen shot Narine three times.

As Narine slumped to the ground, a report was made to the police and the bleeding man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he underwent emergency surgery. The schoolboy was arrested and officers searched the house and surrounding bushes for the gun, but did not find it.

Officers who visited the scene included Inspector Naim Gyan, Cpl Ramdeen and others. Three spent shells were recovered. Officers are hoping to get the schoolboy to cooperate so that the gun can be found. Investigations are continuing.