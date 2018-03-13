Nidco denies claim

The Galleon's Passage

CARLA BRIDGLAL

THE National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) has denied rumours that the crew of the Galleons Passage abandoned ship in Shanghai, China, because of safety concerns.

“There is no truth to the rumours regarding the Galleons Passage and its crew. Also note, the vessel is en route to Yokohama,” the company told Newsday in an e-mailed statement.

Former transport minister Devant Maharaj, however, suggested differently. In a text message, Maharaj said agents in China had told him the crew was scared after the voyage from Hong Kong to Shanghai, because they didn’t think the vessel would be able to withstand crossing the Pacific from Japan to Hawaii.

He said a new crew replaced them before the Japanese leg of the journey.

According to ship tracking website Fleetmon.com, the boat is already in Japanese waters, just a few kilometres from Yokohama.