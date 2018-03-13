Mother of boy crushed by blocks: "I don’t know how to say goodbye." Mother of boy crushed by blocks: "I don't know how to say goodbye."

STACY MOORE

“I don’t know how to tell my son goodbye. He was my everything.”

These were the words of Natasha Granger, mother of five-year-old Pawaan Granger, who died on Sunday when six concrete blocks fell on him while in the yard of his family's home.

Pawaan suffered massive cerebral trauma, which caused his death within minutes.

The funeral for the boy is expected to be held at his family’s Fyzabad home on Friday, after which, he would be cremated at the Mosquito Creek, La Romaine. His mother today said she could not believe her son was now ‘gone forever’.

A grieving Natasha told Newsday that she does not know how to cope.