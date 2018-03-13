Eastmond cops main event at Arima Velodrome

JAMOL Eastmond won the main event at the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Track Series One at the Arima Velodrome, on Saturday.

The Barbadian edged his TT rival Jabari Whiteman on the finish line in the elite one/two and elite women 20-lap race which was the curtain event. Finishing third was Akil Campbell of PSL Cycling Club, while Adam Alexander of Team Raiders ended fourth.

Some of the other top cyclists in the event were Kemp Orosco, Tyler Cole and women’s cyclist Alexi Costa.

TT cyclist Keiana Lester returned to competition after a near-fatal accident with a vehicle while training in December 2016. She spent most of 2017 recovering and was finally ready for competitive action on Saturday. Lester finished fourth in the elite women’s four-lap race, where Cheyenne Awai held off Costa’s challenge to cross the line first, while Christiane Farah finished third. Farah however went on to win the elite women’s three-lap pointer later in the afternoon.

In the elite men’s four-lap race, Campbell rode to victory as he took the lead on the back straight of the final lap, blowing away his opposition in the process. The PSL rider was followed by second placed Whiteman, Alexander and Tyler Cole.

In the masters 60-69 division, PSL’s Cyril Fook took the three-lap race, while Roger Malco won the four-lapper in the 40-49 division.

The TTCF is encouraging sponsors to attend the federation’s cycling events and partner with the TTCF to continue raising the bar in the sport of cycling. The International Cycling Union (UCI) is recognising the potential and growth of the TTCF and is in constant communication with TTCF president Robert Farrier for future development strategies.

Farrier will represent the TTCF on March 30, as he was invited to attend a meeting called UCI Solidarity and Small Countries Commission, of which he is a member.