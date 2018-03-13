Just In
Desperate Criminals says Mayor Regrello after brazen mid-morning robbery

SAN Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said criminals are becoming more desperate.

His comments followed a mid-morning robbery today at a jewelry store on Upper High Street, San Fernando.

At about 11 am today, two armed thieves entered RT Ltd and announced a hold-up. Pointing guns at the employees, the thieves demanded jewelry from a glass showcase, then ran off with it in a bag.

Eyewitnesses said the men ran through Carlton Centre and onto St James Street.

Regrello said plans are being made to increase police presence throughout the city.

He also called on store owners to be careful and more vigilant in running their businesses.

