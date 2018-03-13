Concrete barriers on taxi stands in San Fernando
STACY MOORE
CONCRETE barriers were yesterday placed along the Chaguanas and Curepe taxi stands along High Street, San Fernando to prevent taxi drivers from cutting in the line at taxi stands.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said taxi drivers who disobey these laws and still opt to park on the roadway of High Street would be charged.
At the time the mayor was speaking to reporters along High Street as the concrete barriers were being placed along High Street at strategic points. Regrello said the barriers would also help to regularise traffic and allow the free flow.
“There are some delinquent taxi drivers who do not adhere to the rules and guidelines provided for them,”the mayor said. He said these taxi drivers choose to park anywhere on the road to get passengers. “They park on the outside and they just reverse into position.
So by putting these barriers here now they have to follow the guidelines,”the mayor said.