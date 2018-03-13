Chamber happy with meeting

THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education Kelvin Charles

ELIZABETH GONZALES

VISITORS travelling to Tobago for Easter and for Tobago Jazz can be sure a reliable transportation service to ease the congestion is in place, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said on Tuesday morning after a meeting of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce; Tobago chapter and members of the Tobago House of Assembly Executive Council at the Victor E Bruce Complex.

Charles commended the Government for Cabinet’s decision to lease an additional aircraft and said there was tremendous disappointment over the Port Authority’s inability to maintain the operations of the inter-island system.

“I am also a very pragmatic person and having anticipated this, I would have quietly worked behind the scenes...to prevent such a position. Enough has been said about the operations of the seabridge. I already issued a statement during Carnival indicating my profound disappointment, because if you know the licence for the current vessel would be up by a certain time, I think one would have ensure that the T&T Spirit would be up and running.” Matters discussed during the meeting included business development, tourism and security, land licences, payment to suppliers, and some of the challenges faced by the businesses community that forced them to close. Charles said there was an agreement to set up a nine-member committee comprising members of the chamber and members of the THA.

“This is to pursue the issues of how we can devise and develop an emergency plan so that we can bring some level of restoration to the economy of Tobago. We are committed to continuing our conversations, recognising that if Tobago is to be built the way we see it, then it has to be underpinned by collaboration, co-operation and support.”

