Cameron addresses women PE teachers comment saying…"That statement was totally misunderstood"

WICB president Dave Cameron speaks yesterday during the launch of the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Academic Manual launch held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

CRICKET West Indies president Dave Cameron said his statement concerning women physical education (PE) teachers in Jamaica was misunderstood.

In the Jamaica Gleaner on February 25, Cameron said some PE teachers in Jamaica are hurting the game of cricket because they do not know the game.

"It has nothing to do with the Government," Cameron told The Sunday Gleaner. "Firstly, we only have female PE teachers, which is a problem. Most of them don't know cricket. The game of cricket is very complicated. They don't know the history and neither are they interested. That becomes an issue. When we went to school, most of our PE teachers, if not all, were male. So they coach cricket, football, track and field, and we're not getting that any more."

Cameron was criticized by a number of people for his comment including Minister of Education in TT Anthony Garcia.

Yesterday, Cameron attempted to clear the air on the situation at a Kiddy Cricket launch at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

Cameron said his statement was misconstrued, saying, "That statement was totally misunderstood...I am not going to clarify the statement, I am going to tell you what the question was. The question to me was 'Do you think the Government is to be blamed for the seemingly lack of popularity of cricket in schools in Jamaica?'"

Cameron said women PE teachers are needed in schools, but admitted he prefers men to teach boys cricket teams.

"Of course we want women PE teachers, that is not the issue. The issue is we need more men if we are going to grow the game of cricket specifically for male sides, because boys learn from men. That is a specific issue."

The CWI president reiterated that cricket is a sport that requires more technical expertise compared to other sports. "The game of cricket is technical...(and) requires a little more than track and field and football. What is very interesting to me today is to see the amount of young ladies who performed and are passionate about the game. We need both sexes. I am saying there is a major issue with the men and so that is affecting the growth of the game and the popularity in Jamaica."