Bishop Anstey, All Saints choirs for presidential inauguration
The choirs of Bishop Anstey High School and All Saints Anglican Church will be performing at the inauguration of President-Elect Justice Paula Mae-Weekes to be held on March 19 at the Queen's Park Savannah.
This was reported during a media briefing held yesterday at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah led by the President's Communications Adviser Theron Boodan. Weekes attending Bishop Anstey in the mid-1970s and she is also a member of the Anglican congregation and currently serves as Chancellor, one of the highest positions in the church.
At the media briefing it was reported that security will be tight at the event which will begin with the public inauguration at the savannah and then followed by a private reception at the nearby National Academy for the Performing Arts. Parking at the savannah will be restricted and anyone parked outside that area will be towed. There will also be traffic restrictions around the venue which will be released by the police.
Members of the public with invitations will be accommodated at the North Stand of the savannah and gates to this entrance will be opened from 6.30am. The dress code for the inauguration ceremony is formal wear or business attire.