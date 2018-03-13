AG appeals Marcia Ayers-Caesar’s ruling AG appeals Marcia Ayers-Caesar's ruling

File Photo.

The Attorney General has appealed Justice David Harris’ ruling of September in which he gave former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar permission to challenge the President’s continued refusal to set aside her resignation and reinstate her as a judge.

Ayers-Caesar in September was granted leave by Justice David Harris to have the court review decisions of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC), and President Anthony Carmona.

Ayers-Caesar is claiming the JLSC acted unlawfully in seeking her resignation as a judge, that it unlawfully procured her resignation and it acted unlawfully in treating as effective her consequent purported resignation. Ayers-Caesar is also contending that the President’s continued refusal to set aside her resignation and reinstate her as a judge is unlawful.

The controversy stemmed from Ayers-Caesar’s resignation from the magistracy in April to take up an appointment as a judge. Her appointment, however, caused an uproar in the legal profession and by prisoners because she left over 53 outstanding matters at the magistrates’ court.

Presiding over the appeal on Tuesday were Justices Allan Mendonca, Peter Jamadar and Nolan Bereaux, who will give their decision on March 29.