Tuesday 13 March 2018
Police seek help to find missing Arima teenager

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old Arima boy, who goes by the name of Emmanuel King.

King was last seen at his Hill Trace, Arima home around 1.15pm on Saturday February 17, and was reported missing the next day, by his mother, Keisha Charles.

Emmanuel is of African descent, 4 feet, seven inches tall, with a dark brown complexion and a cornrow hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, a pair of grey three-quarter jeans and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Police are advising anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the nearest police station.

