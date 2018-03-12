One in three Caribbean people with HIV don’t know status One in three Caribbean people with HIV don't know status

Frome left, Guyana's Education Minister Nicolette Henry, TT Minister of Helthe Terrence Deyalsingh and UNAIDS Director DR. Cesar Nunez converse during the 6th meeting of the national AIDs programme at the Hyatt Regency. Photo: Rattan Jadoo

One in three people in the Caribbean with HIV do not know their status, reported UNAIDS Director Latin America and Caribbean Dr Cesar Núñez.

He was speaking on Monday at the opening day of the three-day 6th Meeting of the National AIDS Programme Managers and Key Partners held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain

He reported that at the end of 2016 a total of 81 per cent of people who knew their status were accessing treatment. He said, however, the region as a whole has been lagging behind in terms of testing and viral suppression targets and one in three people living with HIV in the Caribbean is not aware of their HIV status.

He also said late diagnosis was a challenge in several countries particularly for men and in 2016 one third of those on treatment were not virally suppressed.