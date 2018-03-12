Former Lopinot/Bon Air MP suffers heart attack
Former Lopinot/Bon Air Member of Parliament, Dr Lincoln Douglas, suffered a heart attack yesterday while at home, his wife, Dr Diane Douglas, confirmed to Newsday.
Douglas, 57, was taken to the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex, where he is resting comfortably, his wife said.
The attack was serious she said, and he still has to undergo some medical tests. She added that it was not certain when he would be released, but had been getting several calls from well-wishers for a speedy recovery.
Douglas first entered Parliament under the People's Partnership coalition, as a member of the Congress of the People. He served as Minister in the Ministry of the People and Social Development from 2010-2012, and then as Minister of Arts and Multiculturalism from 2012-2015.