Duke warns PM: Apologise or don't come back to Tobago

A visibly frustrated Watson Duke speaks to reporters on the issue along the seabridge this morning during a press conference at the Public Servants' Association office on Abercromby Street.

Minority leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke offered a stern warning to the Prime Minister this morning as he blasted government for not doing enough to secure a working ferry between Trinidad and Tobago.

At a press briefing at the Public Services Association (PSA) Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, office this morning, Duke said Dr Rowley owed the people ot Tobago an apology and urged the PM not to return to Tobago until he did so. Duke also called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to arrange transportation for those wishing to visit Tobago, using Caribbean Airlines.

"This is rubbish and it is total disrespect. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should get off the pavement, get out of Parliament and come out in the streets and villages of Tobago to apologise to the innocent people. I suggest that he do not return to Tobago until he is ready to apologise to the people.

"I call upon the Minister of Works and Transport, in my capacity as Minority Leader, to ensure that the same arrangement made for people traversing the islands, who had tickets in their hand, over the Carnival period, be done now for the persons who have tickets in their hand and who intend to travel between Trinidad and Tobago via the boat."