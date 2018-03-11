Women walk with Raquel in mind

No one's property: Activist Leah Gordon has the words "Women Are Not Property" written across her chest and the name "Rachel" on her left forearm, in remberance of Raquel Madoo who took her life after years of abuse, during the International Women's Day Walk at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

JENSEN LA VENDE

Raquel Madoo, the 33-year-old mother who drank poison after years of abuse and died on International Women’s Day last Thursday, was remembered in yesterday’s second annual solidarity rally and walk for women’s rights in Port of Spain.

Leah Gordon, who described herself as a “jamette activist”, painted Madoo’s name on her left arm as she joined the march. She said she was making Madoo part of the march even in her death, adding that it was fitting to have her join the march in that way. She added that both women and men need to learn that they are no one’s property. Madoo will be cremated today.

Madoo in a final, desperate plea for help, wrote a letter on the cover of a used envelope, detailing the abuse meted out to her by a male relative whom she claimed was also abusing her 13-year-old daughter.

Madoo drank Gramoxone at her Felicity home at 10.30 pm, moments after being beaten by the man who is a member of the protective services.

“He would always beat me and tell me I have a man,” Madoo said in the letter. “...I fear for my life. Please help me. Please.” Relatives told Newsday that on Monday, Madoo and the man had an argument over money when he brutally beat her.

Addressing the gathering following the march around Queen’s Park Savannah, Roberta Clarke of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, called on men to raise their voices against domestic violence. She challenged police to be diligent with the reports that come their way.

She said her hope is to have a country void of patriarchy and social injustice. Clarke said women now are facing hard and explosive times adding that there are some institutions that are made to help but the bureaucracy serves as a hindrance more than help.

Renelle White, of the University of the West Indies’ Institute of Gender and Development Studies, told the crowd that the country and more specifically women have come a long way and have a long way to go again. She added that there is a growing feminist movement and a new wave of social justice warriors.