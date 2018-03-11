Woman killed for her chain

JENSEN LA VENDE

Police believe the man who shot dead a woman he robbed on Friday night may not have intended to kill her but panicked when she resisted him.

Police are basing the theory after the magazine for the gun used in the robbery-turned-murder was found in the black Nissan Tiida she was a back-seat passenger in. According to police, the killer, a slim-built man with dreadlocks wearing a yellow t-shirt, boarded the PH taxi at Carlos Street and Wrightson Road corner around 7.30 pm. He asked to be put out at Gatacre Street. On leaving, he pulled out a gun and told the woman seated next to him to hand over her belongings. She refused and was shot. The killer then ran north along Gatacre Street and disappeared.

The woman was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she died. She has not been identified as the killer took her handbag containing her identification cards along with other valuables including a gold chain. The woman, police said is “red-skinned” and appears to be in her thirties. Police could not say if she had any identifiable marks on her body.

In an unrelated murder that also took place on Friday night, police said a gunman jumped out of a white Mazda 3 and shot dead a “known pest.” Police said Joel “Mooney” Dubarry, 27, was killed around 8.30 pm.

According to police, Dubarry, of Bowen Street, Tunapuna, was walking near the corner of Bowen Street and Ward Street when he was ambushed and shot once in the head before the getaway car sped off. Dubarry was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.