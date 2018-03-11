TTCS to host prostate cancer lectures

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) will provide free public lectures on prostate cancer and screening sessions for Tobago residents over a three-day period from March 14.

The events are in keeping with the TTCS prostate cancer programme to raise awareness and provide cancer care across the country. The caravan in Tobago will be the second conducted this year following the first held at the Port Authority compound in Port of Spain, earlier this month.

Cancer continues to be one of the major causes of death, with prostate cancer leading the mortality rate among men in TT. In January, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank donated $98,439 to the TTCS Prostate Clinic to help further its mission. Those funds were raised last October during the bank’s annual Walk for the Cure campaign which was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain and supported by over 500 participants, said a media release.

Country head of CIBC Anthony Seeraj said the bank remains committed to contributing to cancer-focused organisations. “We have been hosting Walk for a Cure as our main initiative that supports cancer-related organisations and the work they do. There is no question that education and screening can help find many cancers early. Through our partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society we have created an opportunity not only to promote its work, but also to provide the level of care many of our citizens need,” Seeraj said.

“I hope members of the public take advantage of this free service and take part in one of the upcoming clinics. The bank is grateful for the support from its employees and the public as we would not have had such great success in our fundraising without their participation. We thank everyone for their time and effort,” Seeraj said.

The public can attend the clinics on March 14 and 15 at the Scarborough Health Centre, and on March 16 at the Canaan Health Centre. All sessions will run from 8.30 am to 2 pm. For more info: 665-6712.