Seven women arrested for loitering in Woodbrook

NALINEE SEELAL

SEVEN women were arrested between Saturday night and early yesterday morning in Woodbrook and charged with loitering.

Police said members of the Port of Spain CID led by Ag Snr Supt Ajith Persad, along with ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgt Anthony Williams and others, conducted an exercise between 10 pm on Saturday and 2 am yesterday.

The women, whose ages range from 21 to 32, were detained during a sting operation after they were allegedly seen speaking with passing drivers. They were taken to the Port of Spain CID where they were interviewed and charged.

They are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.