Right way to walk Right wayto walk

THE EDITOR: Billions of people walk daily. It is important to know some of the good and bad things while walking. Prophet Muhammad said people must walk properly and not walk exultingly. The Quran says pursue the middle course in your walk (Q 31:18). This means that walking should neither be too fast nor too slow. It should not show any sign of pride and self-conceit. The middle course is the best. A man should not walk between two women. He should not walk along with women on the road. He should go ahead of them or behind them. Everyone should have shoes on while walking but one can lawfully walk barefooted. People who work in offices must be careful about walking properly.

AHAMAD KHAYYAM, Curepe